Watch Live: Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo pleads ‘guilty’ to rapes, murders

A ballroom at Sac State is being turned into a courtroom to accommodate the large crowd expected to be on hand for the hearing.

Update 2:50 p.m.

The hearing is taking a 30-minute break before resuming testimony from Sacramento County.

Next, Holiday talked about the rape of Jane Doe (#21) from October 1976.

DeAngelo plead guilty to the crimes.

Update 2:45 p.m.

Holiday next outlined the facts surrounding the attacks and rape of Jane Doe (#20) in October 1976. The victim's 3-year-old son (John Doe #13) was at the home at the time of the attack.

The 3-year-old was bound during this attack.

DeAngelo plead guilty to the crimes.

Update 2:40 p.m.

Next, Holiday talked about the attacks on Jane Doe (#17) and her daughters Jane Doe (#18) and Jane Doe (#19) in Rancho Cordova in August 1976.

Jane Doe (#17) was able to scape the house forcing DeAngelo to flee.

DeAngelo plead guilty to the crimes.

Update 2:40 p.m.

Holiday then discussed the facts surrounding the attacks of two sisters, Jane Doe (#15) and Jane Doe (#16), in Carmichael in July 1976.

Jane Doe (#16) was raped during this incident but Jane Doe was not, according to Holiday.

DeAngelo plead guilty to the crimes.

Update 2:35 p.m.

Next, Holiday talked about the rape of Jane Doe (#14) in Rancho Cordova in June 1976.

DeAngelo plead guilty to the crimes.

Update 2:35 p.m.

Holiday went on to outline the facts regarding the attacks and rape of Jane Doe (#9) and John Doe (#8) in October 1977.

As with previous attacks, the victims' kids were home at the time and DeAngelo used this fact to threaten them to comply. DeAngelo stole the victim's jewelry and beer from the fridge before leaving the home.

DeAngelo plead guilty to the crimes.

Update 2:30 p.m.

Continuing the extensive outlining of facts of the crimes committed in Sacramento County, Holiday spoke of the attack and rape of Jane Doe (#8) and John Doe (#7) in October 1977.

A victim's relative or loved one briefly interrupted the hearing, shouting something unintelligible while holding up a white sheet of paper.

DeAngelo plead guilty to the crimes.

Update 2:20 p.m.

Next, Holiday spoke of the attacks and rape of Jane Doe (#7) and John Doe (#6) in May 1977.

DeAngelo told the couple that he only wanted to rob them and he wouldn't hurt them. As with previous testimony, DeAngelo often would say he only came to rob his victims before assaulting them.

DeAngelo plead guilty to the charges.

Update 2:15 p.m.

Holiday next spoke of the attacks and rape of Jane Doe (#6) and John Doe (#5) in Carmichael in May 1977.

A coin bank was placed on John Doe #5's back during this attack.

DeAngelo plead guilty to the crimes.

Update 2:15 p.m.

Assistant Chief Deputy District Attorney Amy Holiday next spoke, discussing the attacks and rape of Jane Doe (#5) and John Doe (#4) in Citrus Heights in May 1977.

Again, DeAngelo placed glassware on John Doe #4's back to keep him from struggling while he attacked Jane Doe #5 in a different room. DeAngelo held a gun to Jane Doe #5's head and forcibly removed her wedding ring after the assault, Holiday said.

DeAngelo plead guilty to the crimes.

Update 2:05 p.m.

Ho then discussed the facts behind the rape and attacks of Jane Doe (#4) and John Doe (#3) in Sacramento in May 1977.

During this attack, as in previous attacks, Ho said DeAngelo alternated between assaulting Jane Doe and eating food from the victims' house. He also revealed that DeAngelo, at a later date, called the victims on the phone to further terrorize them.

DeAngelo plead guilty to the crimes.

Update 2 p.m.

The next attack Ho outlined was the attacks on John Doe (#3) and her fiance John Doe (#2) in April 1977.

During this testimony, Ho told of DeAngelo's tendency to place a towel over a lamp or computer screen in order to create soft lighting in the room.

DeAngelo plead guilty to the crimes.

Update 1:55 p.m.

Next, Ho detailed the attack and rape of Jane Doe (#2) and her boyfriend John Doe (#1) in Orangevale in April 1977.

A common trend in today's testimony, Ho revealed DeAngelo had pre-placed materials to tie up his victims, placed glassware on her partner's back in order to keep him from struggling, and then moved Jane Doe into another room of the house to assault her.

DeAngelo plead guilty to the crimes.

Update 1:50 p.m.

Ho next spoke about the rape and kidnapping of Jane Doe (#1) in September 1976.

DeAngelo plead guilty to the crimes.

Update 1:45 p.m.

Sacramento County Assistant Chief Deputy District Attorney Thien Ho is describing DeAngelo's crimes in the county.

Ho started with the murders of Kate and Brian Maggiore in Rancho Cordova in 1978.

DeAngelo plead guilty to the crimes.

Update 1:35 p.m.

Orange County DA Todd Spitzer is speaking about the rape and murder of 18-year-old Janelle Cruz in May 1986 in Irvine.

Spitzer turned to face DeAngelo and addressed him directly as he recounted, in gory detail, the facts surrounding Cruz's murder. He also said DNA found at her murder scene matched that of previous crimes.

Spitzer also outlined the murders of Keith and Patrice Harrington in August 1980 and the murder of Manuela Witthuhn in February 1981.The Harringtons were murdered in Dana Point. Witthuhn was murdered in Irvine.

DeAngelo plead guilty to all crimes.

Update 1:25 p.m.

Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo's hearing has resumed after a lunch recess.

Next up, Orange County officials lay out their statement of facts of the crimes committed there.

Update 12:05 p.m.

Court is in recess again, for lunch. The hearing is set to resume at 1:30 p.m.

Update 12:05 p.m.

Again in Walnut Creek, Johnson went into detail about the attack and rape of Jane Doe (#49) in June 1979.

In each of the attacks, Johnson described the crude conversations DeAngelo had with each woman.

DeAngelo plead guilty to the crimes.

Update 12 p.m.

Johnson continued her devastating outlining of the facts of DeAngelo's attacks in Contra Costa County - now outlining an attack on a Jane Dow (#48) in Walnut Creek in June 1978.

DeAngelo plead guilty to the crimes.

Update 11:50 a.m.

Johnson then spoke in disturbing detail about the attack and rape of a woman (Jane Doe #47) in Danville.

Several DNA samples were recovered from the attacks in the county, all matching up with DeAngelo.

DeAngelo plead guilty to all of the crimes.

Update 11:45 a.m.

Johnson once again resumed, this time talking about the rape of Jane Doe (#13) in June 1979.

Johnson has repeated the phrase "it fundamentally changed her environment" for DeAngelo's attacks on women in the county.

DeAngelo plead guilty to the crime.

Update 11:40 a.m.

Johnson again continues, outlining another Jane Doe's rape (Count 25), in detail from 1978 in Contra Costa County.

DeAngelo plead guilty to the crime.

Update 11:30 a.m.

Johnson resumed, speaking of additional charges out of Concord. All victims in Contra Costa County are going by the name "Jane Doe".

During Johnson's outlining of the facts, she went into detail of DeAngelo placing glassware from the homes on the victims' husbands' backs to keep them from struggling - a common tactic used by the Golden State Killer.

DeAngelo plead guilty to the crimes.

Update 11:20 a.m.

The hearing has resumed.

Contra Costa County Chief Assistant DA Venus Johnson is speaking about the kidnapping, robberies, and rapes in Concord, California in 1978.

DeAngelo then plead guilty to the crimes.

Update 11:05 a.m.

Jennifer Carole, the daughter of Lyman Smith, was at the hearing when DeAngelo admitted to killing her father. ABC10 spoke to her in early March about the then-upcoming hearing.

“I don’t need the death penalty. I know he doesn’t do well socially. I want him with other prisoners right now. I want him uncomfortable. I want him watching his back. I want him to be afraid,” Carole said during the March 11 interview.

Update: 10:45 a.m.

Court is in recess until 11:15 a.m.

Update 10:40 a.m.

Ventura County Assistant DA Cheryl Temple is now speaking about the crimes in which DeAngelo is charged in that county.

In Ventura County, DeAngelo was charged with two counts of murder in the rape and slaying of Charlene Smith, 33, and slaying of Lyman Smith, 43, of Ventura between March 13 and March 16, 1980.

DeAngelo plead guilty to all charges and special enhancements and the judge accepted the pleas.

Update 10:35 a.m.

DeAneglo plead guilty to all charges in Santa Barbara County and the judge accepted the pleas.

In Santa Barbara County, DeAngelo was charged with four counts of murder in the Dec. 30, 1979, rape and slaying of Debra Manning, 35, and slaying of Robert Offerman, 44, of Goleta, and in the July 27, 1981, slaying of Gregory Sanchez, 27, and Cheri Domingo, 35, of Goleta.

Robbery charges and other special enhancements were attached to some of the charges.

Update 10:25 a.m.

Dudley continued with more crimes (counts 6 & 7) charged against DeAngelo - the murders of Cheri Domingo and Gregory Sanchez.

DeAngelo again plead guilty to the crimes.

Update 10:20 a.m.

Santa Barbara County DA Joyce Dudley spoke in-depth about two other charges against DeAngelo – the attack and murders of Debra Manning and Robert Offerman.

DeAngelo then plead guilty to the crimes.

Update 10:10 a.m.

Sacramento County Deputy DA Thien Ho is outlining the crimes of the so-called Golden State Killer. Although he appears frail and feeble now, Ho said DeAngelo was very active, doing yardwork and driving his motorcycle leading up to his arrest.

Tulare County Assistant DA David Alavezos also went into detail about one of the crimes in which DeAngelo is charged from back in 1975 - the murder of Claude Snelling in Visalia while trying to kidnap his daughter Beth Snelling.

DeAngelo then entered his first guilty plea.

Update 10 a.m.

Looking despondent and answering in a quiet, feeble voice, DeAngelo has agreed to enter guilty pleas to 13 counts fo murder, 13 counts of kidnapping, and 62 rapes. He is also set to plead guilty to many other unspecified crimes in which he has not yet been charged.

Each county has agreed to waive the right to a jury trial.

Update 9:50 a.m.

Speaking for the first time during the hearing, DeAngelo answered "Yes" when asked by the judge if he understands the plea deal and had enough time to review it with his defense team.

Update 9:40 a.m.

The defense announced that DeAngelo will plead "guilty" to all of the crimes in which he has been charged, including 13 murders, and will admit to the uncharged crimes alleged against him.

He will be sentenced to 11 consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole and will also be registered as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Update 9:30 a.m.

Joseph DeAngelo and his defense team have introduced themselves as have district attorneys, assistant district attorneys, and other officials from the counties in which DeAngelo has been accused of various crimes.

Original:

A 74-year-old former police officer is tentatively set to plead guilty today, to being the elusive Golden State Killer.

The hearing comes 40 years after a sadistic suburban rapist terrorized California in what investigators only later realized were a series of linked assaults and slayings.

The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., Monday, June 29, in a Sacramento State University ballroom due to the number of victims, their families, and media members expected to attend, and the need to stay socially distanced because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The plea deal will spare Joseph DeAngelo any chance of the death penalty, but in partial return survivors of the assaults that spanned the 1970s and 1980s expect him to admit to dozens of rapes that could not be criminally charged because too much time has elapsed. That’s on top of 13 murders and 13 kidnapping-related charges spanning six counties.

Here are some of the charges DeAngelo is expected to plead guilty to and the counties in which they occurred:

Contra Costa County:

Four counts of kidnapping to commit robbery using a gun and knife between Oct. 7, 1978, and June 11, 1979, with the victims identified as Jane Does numbers 10 13.

Orange County:

Four counts of murder in the Aug. 21, 1980, slaying of Keith Harrington, 24, and rape and slaying of Patrice Harrington, 27, of Dana Point; the Feb. 6, 1981, rape and slaying of Manuela Witthuhn, 28, of Irvine; and the May 5, 1986, rape and slaying of Janelle Cruz, 18, of Irvine.

Sacramento County:

Two counts of murder in the Feb. 2, 1978, shootings of Kate Maggoire, 20, and Brian Maggoire, 21, as they walked their dog in their Rancho Cordova neighborhood.

Nine counts of kidnapping to commit robbery using a gun and knife between Sept. 4, 1976, and Oct. 21, 1977, with the victims identified as Jane Does numbers 1-9.

Santa Barbara County:

Four counts of murder in the Dec. 30, 1979, rape and slaying of Debra Manning, 35, and slaying of Robert Offerman, 44, of Goleta, and in the July 27, 1981, slaying of Gregory Sanchez, 27, and Cheri Domingo, 35, of Goleta.

Tulare County:

One count of murder in the Sept. 11, 1975, slaying of Claude Snelling, 45, during an attempted kidnapping of the victim’s daughter from their home.

Ventura County:

Two counts of murder in the rape and slaying of Charlene Smith, 33, and slaying of Lyman Smith, 43, of Ventura between March 13 and March 16, 1980.

