Rural Metro, Wittmann fire departments respond to reports of brush fire

The brush fire is reported to be near the Whispering Ranch neighborhood.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WITTMANN, Arizona — Rural Metro and Wittmann fire departments are responding to reports of a 100-acre brush fire in Wittmann.

According to Rural Metro Fire, the brush fire poses a possible threat to structures near 315th Avenue and Montgomery.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Get to know 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

Stay connected by downloading the 12News app, available on Google Play and the Apple Store. Catch up on any stories you missed on the show on the 12News Youtube channel. Read content curated for our Spanish-speaking audience on the Español page. Or see us on the 12News Plus app available on Roku or Amazon Fire.

Up to Speed