Chandler building's roof collapses after explosion

Firefighters are responding at Ray and Rural roads.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Four people have been injured after a roof has collapsed in Chandler.

The Chandler Fire Department is responding to a fire at Platinum Printing near the 4900 block of West Ray Road, where they are assessing the north part of the parking lot for a possible gas leak.

There have been 20-30 homes and 15 businesses evacuated, including a kindergarten that relocated the students to a nearby preschool -- parents have been contacted.

The victims have been transported to the hospital with primarily burn injuries and are in serious to critical condition, according to the Chandler Fire Chief.

