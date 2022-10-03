'It's frustrating': Ridesharing drivers dealing with rising gas prices

Sam Vance drives for both Uber and Lyft. He says his gas costs have risen by 50%.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.25, that's sixty cents more than last week. Those prices are having major effects on those who drive for a living.

Sam Vance has been driving for Uber since September 2017 and Lyft since May 2018 as his full-time job.

“This is all I have for money,” Vance said.

But Wednesday, he chose to stay home.

“I couldn't justify it because Wednesdays are kind of sketchy. You could be busy, you could be really slow, and I couldn't risk making $70 and using $30 or $40 to fill up my tank,” he said.

Vance says he usually pays about $100 a week in gas to drive for ride-sharing services. But now, with prices soaring and with the recent US ban on Russian oil continuing to push prices up, it's looking like it will get worse before it gets better.

“It's starting to edge up, I would probably put it closer to $150 right about now,” said Vance, “Sure it's frustrating for me, but I have to have the mindset to just keep plugging along because I still do this full-time. There's a lot of drivers who do this part-time and they just say ‘it goes up anymore I'm not driving anymore’ [or] ‘I'm already not driving,’” he said.

We reached out to both Uber and Lyft about what they're doing to help drivers.

Both mentioned their respective cashback reward programs for gas that have been established to help drivers save at the pump. Both also say they're listening and will look for ways to help drivers.