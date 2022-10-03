'I need like a steady income.' Rideshare and delivery drivers feeling impact of surging gas prices

As prices surge, many who drive for income feel the pump is siphoning their income.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With rising prices of gas in the area, many who work in the food delivery industry and rideshare services have one thing in common – they feel the pump now decides their pay.

According to AAA, in just one month, Louisville has seen around a 80-cent increase per gallon and around $1.40 more from a year ago.

"It's hard for me to get ahead when I'm doing orders," said Maria Klein, a driver for DoorDash.

A sentiment being echoed by many in the delivery and rideshare industry. Drivers now saying they're making adjustments wherever they can.

"I used to stop two or three times a night and didn't just fill my tank up entirely when gas prices were lower. And instead of doing that now to help increase my profit margins, I'll stop and I'll only put $20 or $25 in," said Adam Thomas, a full-time Uber Driver.

Adam Thomas drives for Uber full time. He says he loves his job but with higher prices at the pump, it's made it harder to take those longer rides that used to be a no-brainer for him.

"Those people out there need help as well. And I try to get out there and help them with rides. But sometimes, sometimes money has to come first," said Thomas.

Delivery drivers are also starting to feel these effects. Maria Klein delivers for Doordash.

"I'm putting what I just made back into the gas tank to get back to my starting point," said Klein.

She says her weekly earnings have now been slashed by more than half.

"I could almost guarantee on like, $600 in a we and now it's, I don't know, maybe $200," said Klein.

Noting that even though they want to work, it wouldn't be worth it for them to go into the negative.

"Sometimes you can see the tips on there. And if it's like a very low tip or not worth it. Sometimes I don't, I don't even take it because I mean, it's such a low payout," said Klein.

Many say it's all starting to feel like the pump is now deciding their pay.

"At my work, I also drive residents there. And then I also DoorDash. So a lot of my work involves gas that I have to pay for myself. So it's a lot of am I even making enough money to supplement the gas prices right now," said Kat Collins, a college student & delivery driver.