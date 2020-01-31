REXBURG, Idaho — The deadline for Lori Vallow, the mother of the two missing Rexburg children, to physically show her children to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has officially passed.

Seventeen-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow have been missing since September. Lori Vallow was ordered to physically present the children to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare or the Rexburg Police Department by the end of the work day on Thursday, but never did.

The children's grandmother held a news conference shortly after the deadline passed. KTVB streamed that news conference live online.

“She's got an end game in her head and although this is not a game, but obviously she thinks it is for you to shun an order from a court telling you what you need to do,” Kay Woodcock, the children’s grandparent said.

According to Woodcock, a judge must now decide what happens next. This comes after police found Lori Vallow with her new husband, Chad Daybell at the Kauai Beach Resort in Hawaii earlier this week.

As of Thursday evening, KTVB learned Vallow and Daybell were still on Kauai and police were standing by in anticipation of a warrant of arrest being issued by Rexburg.

“Lori, Chad, this can end rather quickly and it's going to end rather badly,” Woodcock said. “If I was Chad I would be sleeping with one eye open, she's a black widow.”

On Wednesday, the Madison County Prosecutor's Office sent out a notice saying the details about this case will remain sealed under Idaho law.

