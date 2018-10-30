PHOENIX — A prosecutor says a neo-Nazi accused of trying to kill a black man and fatally shooting the man's white girlfriend nine years ago in Phoenix was driven by hate.

Prosecutor Ryan Green told jurors Monday at Travis Ricci's retrial in Kelly Ann Jaeger's death that Ricci used racial slurs toward Jaeger's boyfriend during a dispute.

Ricci is being retried after his first trial ended in a mistrial.

Authorities say Ricci harassed Jaeger's boyfriend about dating a white woman.

Ricci is accused of leaving the scene and returning with a shotgun that he fired from a car.

Authorities say Ricci intended on shooting Jaeger's boyfriend but instead struck Jaeger.

Defense attorney Bruce Blumberg says his client didn't shoot Jaeger.