'I feel like it's gone downhill': Residents call for clean up of Cesar Chavez park

Residents in South Phoenix are frustrated with the condition of a local park.

PHOENIX — Residents say that Cesar Chavez Park in south Phoenix has the potential to be a wonderful space but it doesn't feel welcoming anymore.

"I fell instantly in love with it because it was pretty and pristine, and it was lush, and it was a cool place in the desert to escape to," said resident Gary Garski.

"I don't feel comfortable coming by myself with my kids just because I don't feel safe," said Margie Sanchez. "You'd see more families, now I don't feel like it's the same. I don't get the same vibe."

"I feel like it's gone downhill," said Garski.

Garski said it's been hard seeing a place he once loved fall by the wayside from the trash to the dead fish.

"The pavilions have now become outhouses," said Garski. "I've come here less and less because of the conditions and smell and the sights."

He's not alone, either. Others also told 12News they'd like to see something done.

"There's a lot of homeless, there's a lot of trash, it doesn't feel like comfortable, it doesn't feel clean," said Sanchez.

12News reached out to the city of Phoenix Parks and Recreation, who sent a statement:

“The Parks and Recreation Department works daily to monitor and clean the City’s lakes and ponds. Parks and Recreation staff clean and skim the water daily, removing trash and other debris. Recently, monsoon winds have added to an increase of debris, which is being removed as quickly as possible. We are not aware of any current issues with the fish or quality of water in the pond. Additionally, City ponds and lakes are treated regularly for golden algae by a third-party.”

Residents, though, still feel not enough is being done.

"It could be a very beautiful place if given a little TLC," said Garski.

"I feel like a lot more events could be held here if it was cleaner," said Sanchez.

And the hope is that with enough attention, the park will shine again someday.

