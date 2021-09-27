Rats overrun neighborhood after woman dies in what officials called a 'hoarder house'

The spokesman said officers had to fly a department drone inside to check the place out before two officers could put on Hazmat suits and breathing gear.

PEORIA, Ariz. — A Peoria neighborhood is under siege from rats.

Neighbors on Monday said they started seeing the rats last week, about the time the normal bad smell from the home became much worse.

"The house always smells really bad," neighbor Megan Lorts said. "It got worse last week and then I saw rats coming into my yard.”

The rats are everywhere. They're crawling around the bushes outside the house, running in and out of a crack in the garage door.

Lorts said she called the police about the smell.

A Peoria Police Department spokesman said the house is well known to fire and medical personnel as a hoarder house, filled to the brim with clutter and trash.

The spokesman said officers had to fly a department drone inside to check the place out before two officers could put on Hazmat suits and breathing gear and go inside.

They found the person who lived in the house dead, a woman in her 60s, apparently in a state of advanced decomposition.

When police opened the door to the house, the spokesman said, rats ran out of the house.

But once police left the scene, the rats stayed behind ... and spread to other homes.

"The last 24 hours, I've been trying to get a dead rat out my cabinets in my garage," neighbor Gary Kvintus said.

The city of Peoria said at this point it's become a public health hazard. Even though the house is still private property, they can take action to clear it out.

Monday afternoon, a city spokesperson said the city hired an exterminator to board the house up and kill the rats. In about a week, they'll also clear out the contents of the house.

The neighbors in the area just hope the extermination works.

