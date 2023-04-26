Your eyes aren't deceiving you, some Phoenix streetlights are purple

You may have noticed some purple street lights as you drive through Phoenix during the night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Have you noticed streetlights with a purple hue as you drive the streets of Phoenix after dark?

Your eyes aren't deceiving you; the lights are a different color than the others you'll see.

Gregg Bach, a public information officer for the City of Phoenix, said the LED streetlight fixtures have a manufacturer's defect that causes them to glow purple.

Bach said there are around 90,000 lights in the city and about 1,000 are defective.

According to Bach, the city has hired a contractor to replace the affected lights.

"The fixtures are under warranty and are being replaced at no cost to the city or taxpayers," said Bach.

Bach said there is no safety concern due to the lights.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.