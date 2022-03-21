Puppies help Valley firefighters cope with stress, 'ruff' days

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Learning to fight fires and save lives can be stressful!
That's why firefighter recruits going through training in Glendale got a break from the stress Monday, courtesy of some super cute puppies.
A Valley group called Companion Pets in Crisis visited firefighters in training so the recruits could take a break to play with the pups.
CPIC is a nonprofit group that assists families with animal needs after a fire or tragedy. They provide supplies for pets when families have lost everything in a fire; they will re-home pets when their caregiver dies and has no one to take them; they will even foster animals while families recover from a house fire.
Some reports show playing with animals can reduce stress, and firefighters wanted to put it to the test!
