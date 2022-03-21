Puppies help Valley firefighters cope with stress, 'ruff' days

There are reports that show playing with animals can reduce stress and firefighters wanted to put it to the test!

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Learning to fight fires and save lives can be stressful!

That's why firefighter recruits going through training in Glendale got a break from the stress Monday, courtesy of some super cute puppies.

A Valley group called Companion Pets in Crisis visited firefighters in training so the recruits could take a break to play with the pups.

CPIC is a nonprofit group that assists families with animal needs after a fire or tragedy. They provide supplies for pets when families have lost everything in a fire; they will re-home pets when their caregiver dies and has no one to take them; they will even foster animals while families recover from a house fire.

Some reports show playing with animals can reduce stress, and firefighters wanted to put it to the test!

Up to Speed