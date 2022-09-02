'Let's do this': New program at Arizona Snowbowl give those with disabilities chance to hit the slopes

The NAASA assists anyone wanting to enjoy the outdoor activities Northern Arizona by using adaptive equipment.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Sliding down the snowy slopes of a mountain seemed like a nearly impossible task after Jerry Newport's injuries.

Newport, who served in the Marine, severely injured his neck and back seven years ago. Now, thanks to a new adaptive program at the Arizona Snowbowl, Newport is able to feel the joys of skiing for the first time in years.

“I broke my back and fractured my neck in 2015," Newport said. "Coming down the mountain just, it relaxes the mind."

With the aid of accessible equipment from the Northern Arizona Adaptive Sports Association, he's free on the mountain again.

The NAASA assists anyone wanting to enjoy the outdoor activities Northern Arizona has to offer by using adaptive and accessible equipment.

Hundreds of people from all over the country and in Arizona are able to hit the slopes all because of the adaptive sports the association offers.

“Fortunately, we have enough equipment to get anyone with any disability up on snow," said Carley Turner, the Winter Program Coordinator at the NAASA. “...Analyzing their movements and being able to supplement with any equipment or adaptations we might need."

Turner was also a guide for Newport while he skied. The two practiced a balance of having fun while ensuring Newport's safety.

"I have to have somebody who knows what they’re doing and I shouldn’t be by myself," Newport said.

While most with Newport's history might not even think of getting back on ski’s, for him, sitting around is not an option. His time that's now spent skiing, comes long after his years of service as a jet mechanic with the Marine Corps.

Now, it's freedom that he appreciates the most today.

“I had the chance to see the world back in the day when I was with the Marine Corps," Newport said. "...Without them, there’s no me and the mountain."

There are so many different ways anyone can get involved with NAASA, from volunteering, donating and even getting on the mountain too.

Up to Speed