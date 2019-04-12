PHOENIX — A supervisor at the troubled Lewis state prison complex in Buckeye is alleging that prison administrators are hiding their failure to fix broken locks on cell doors.

Associate Deputy Warden Shaun Holland took the inside information straight to Gov. Doug Ducey and the state's new prison director in a whistleblower letter.

Early this year, another Lewis whistleblower leaked video showing prison inmates charging out of unlocked cells and attacking their guards.

Spokesmen for the governor and prison's director say they are reviewing the new allegations.

OTHER STORIES:

• Hazmat crew investigates substance found in Lewis Prison cell that sickened 3 employees

• Report on lock issues calls for major changes for Lewis prison, Department of Corrections

• Arizona prisons director announces September resignation

• Punishment tossed for Department of Corrections whistleblower