Police searching for woman who robbed Phoenix Circle K with a gun

Police said the woman had a gun in her waistband and threatened a clerk while robbing a Circle K in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Police are requesting the public's help in tracking down a woman who robbed a Circle K Store in Phoenix with a handgun in her waistband last month.

The armed robbery was all caught on camera.

It happened on Nov. 14 around 8:30 am at the Circle K near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road.

“She demanded cash from the clerk and then she asked for more cash, demanded more cash from the clerk," said Silent Witness Sgt. Steve Reaume. "She displayed a handgun in her waistband and then prior to leaving with the money, after the clerk gave her the money, she threatened the clerk.”

While the footage captured on security cameras does show her actions, it doesn’t reveal as much as they’d like.

“Her face is partially covered with a mask and it’s hard to see the gun, because there’s plexiglass in front of her at the counter," Reaume said.

Those challenges make it hard to identify suspects in silent witness cases, so Sgt. Reaume says they hone in on other specifics.

“...tattoos, piercings… in this case, the suspect had braided hair, very long and at the end of it there was highlights on the end,” he said.

In this situation, the clerk did exactly what police recommend.

“To comply and not resist but be a good witness," Reaume said. "We always say to victims of crimes and then obviously report it to the police.”

They were still able to capture photos of the woman, photos they hope someone will see and recognize.

"They can remain completely anonymous and receive up to a $1,000 dollar reward if any arrest is made,” he said.

Sgt. Reaume says the woman is about 40 years old and she's described as 5 foot 2 inches tall and 115 pounds with a thin build.

She was seen wearing a black, gray, and white Nike jacket, blue jeans and dark shoes with sunglasses and a pink face mask.

If you know who this woman is or have any information, you’re asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

