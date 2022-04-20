WASHINGTON — Several buildings, including the U.S. Capitol, were evacuated Wednesday after the United States Capitol Police started tracking an aircraft that officials said: "poses a probable threat to the Capitol Complex."
According to the DC police, a plane used for a parachute landing for the start of the Nationals game triggered the US Capitol Police to send the evacuation alert.
The evacuated areas include the U.S. Capitol, Capitol Visitor Center, Hart, Dirksen, Russell, Cannon, Longworth, Rayburn, Library of Congress (Jefferson, Madison and Adams), and the U.S. Botanic Garden (Administrative and Conservatory) buildings.
USCP sent an alert to people in the area with directions on where to evacuate. Shortly after, officials took to Twitter to announce the Capitol Complex was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution."
Officials later said there is no threat at the U.S. Capitol.
The Army's Golden Knight parachute team was scheduled to land at Nats Park during the team's Military Appreciation Night.
The evacuation came one day after Capitol Police conducted routine training exercises which involved emergency vehicles and low-flying helicopters.
READ MORE:
Police gave a heads up to residents not to be concerned about a training exercise Tuesday, April 19.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.