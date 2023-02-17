Police investigating reports of shots fired near ASU campus in Tempe

The Arizona State University Police Department said the incident happened near University Drive and Rural Road.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Police are investigating reports of shots fired near University Drive and Rural Road in Tempe.

ASU State University Police sent out an alert Friday night, warning residents of the incident. Around 6:30 p.m., ASU police said the area had been cleared to resume normal activity.

The Tempe Police Department said an unidentified female and an unidentified male were verbally arguing when the male allegedly pushed the female. Police said the female reportedly responded by drawing a firearm and firing at least one round.

Authorities said the male and female quickly left the scene together and have not been located.

Tempe police said there are no reported injuries at this time, and they believe no one else was involved.

Police said the female suspect is described as Black, late 20s, 5 feet, 4 inches tall with a skinny build, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and jeans. A description of the male suspect is unavailable at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.