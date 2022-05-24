Police investigating shooting involving armed suspect near 32nd Street and Union Hills Drive

The public is advised to avoid the area of 32nd Street, just north of Union Hills at this time.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area near 32nd Street and Union Hills Drive due to an armed suspect who has shot at officers.

Police said this is an active situation and to be on alert.

No additional information has been released at this time.

There is an active police situation in the area of 32nd street just north of Union Hills Dr.



Please avoid the area for your safety. Restrictions are in place. pic.twitter.com/ymOHJSD02m — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 24, 2022

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000. Have a tip? Submit it on the Silent Witness tip form here.

