Police investigating officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of Bell Road and Central Avenue

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting, according to authorities with the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said the incident happened Saturday afternoon in the area of Bell Road and Central Avenue.

Police said no officers were injured in the incident.

Roadways near the area of the shooting will be closed while officers are on scene investigating the incident.

Saturday's shooting is the fourth officer-involved shooting in the Valley in the past week.

On Feb. 21, a suspect was killed and an officer injured in a shooting in Avondale near Dysart and Buckeye roads.

On Feb. 22, a suspect died after a police shooting near 29th Avenue and Van Buren Street in Phoenix.

On Feb. 22, a suspect was killed in Phoenix near 23rd and Glendale avenues during an officer-involved shooting.

This is a developing story, additional details will be released as they become available.

Phoenix Police Department will be investigating an officer involved shooting incident that occurred near Central Avenue and Bell Road. No injuries to officers. No outstanding suspects.



Road closures will be in effect during this investigation. pic.twitter.com/zbMoqFlBMK — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 25, 2023

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.