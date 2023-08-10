Police identify burned body found in Phoenix

The man's body was found near 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street last December.

PHOENIX — Police have identified a man whose burned body was found in central Phoenix last year.

On Dec. 1, 2022, at around 3 p.m., Phoenix police officers in the area of 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street saw smoke from a fire. When they arrived on scene, they located the fire and put it out, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

As the flames were extinguished, officers noticed what appeared to be a burned male body in the debris. A crew from the Phoenix Fire Department responded and pronounced the man dead on scene.

In January 2023, Phoenix police released a composite sketch of the victim and ruled his death a homicide.

On Thursday, Phoenix police positively identified the man as 45-year-old Obee Ryan.

No suspects have been identified at this time. If you have any information, please contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness if they wish to remain anonymous.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.