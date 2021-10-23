Pima County official in critical condition after being hit while riding bicycle

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Pima County administrator is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in downtown Tucson.
County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry is stable at a local hospital, Pima County officials said.
Officials have not released the condition of the driver in the incident nor if the driver was apprehended.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.
