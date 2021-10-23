x
Pima County official in critical condition after being hit while riding bicycle

A Pima County administrator was critically injured but is still in stable condition, according to police.
TUCSON, Ariz. — A Pima County administrator is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in downtown Tucson.

County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry is stable at a local hospital, Pima County officials said.

Officials have not released the condition of the driver in the incident nor if the driver was apprehended. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.  

