Pima County official in critical condition after being hit while riding bicycle

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Pima County administrator is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in downtown Tucson.

County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry is stable at a local hospital, Pima County officials said.

Officials have not released the condition of the driver in the incident nor if the driver was apprehended.

