Phoenix officer taken to hospital following altercation with suspect

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police sergeant was taken to the hospital Tuesday after getting into a skirmish with a suspect allegedly trying to evade police.

The sergeant was following up on a theft reported at a convenience store near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road and spoke to a man accused of stealing property from the store, police said.

As the sergeant was making contact with the man, a struggle ensued that ended with the man quickly driving off. The sergeant was allegedly injured as the suspect accelerated their vehicle, police said.

The suspect later fled from the scene and was later apprehended. He was taken to the hospital from injuries sustained during the incident.

The sergeant was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

