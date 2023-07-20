Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport celebrates busiest year ever

The airport saw a 5.6% increase over last year's numbers.

MESA, Ariz. — More travelers passed through Mesa-Gateway Airport in 2023 than any year in the airport's 82-year history.

Officials said the airport set a record for commercial passengers, welcoming 1,917,911 travelers in 2023. This is a 5.6% increase over the airport’s 2022 numbers.

The airport said adding several new restaurants and beverage concessions played a key part in the increased activity.

Gateway Airport is also building a 5-Gate, 30,000-square-foot terminal addition and an enclosed pedestrian walkway connecting the airline ticket counters to the TSA security. Officials said both projects will be complete in early 2024, just in time for the busy spring travel rush.

“More and more air travelers are discovering the value and convenience of using Gateway Airport. The Airport would like to thank its airline partners, airport tenants, and our passengers for helping make FY23 a record year,” said J. Brian O’Neill, A.A.E. Executive Director/CEO of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

Allegiant Air recently announced a new nonstop service between Gateway Airport and Portland, Oregon beginning in November, bringing their total number of nonstop destinations at the airport to 47.

The airport is located at 6033 S. Sossaman Road in Mesa. For more information, you can visit their website.

