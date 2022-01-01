Phoenix man missing, car found burned

Benjamin Anderson was reported missing by his friends on Friday after they found his apartment empty and his personal stuff still there.

PHOENIX — A man has been reported missing out of Phoenix after friends found his car and home abandoned on Friday.

Benjamin Anderson, 41, was supposed to meet his friend, Daniel Stahoviak, for breakfast before Anderson called to cancel around 8 a.m.

Stahoviak said that he and another friend went to Anderson's apartment on Friday night and found money, debit and credit cards, as well as a wet towel on his bed. The towel seemed out of place, according to Stahoviak.

Concerned, Stahoviak tracked down Anderson's Lexus to a Sheridan Hotel off of Black Canyon Highway and allegedly saw three people around the car, none of whom were Anderson.

Stahoviak called 911 before finding out the car was later set on fire.

Anderson is described as 6-foot and about 250 pounds. He was likely wearing shorts and a blue zip sweatshirt or a black t-shirt and shorts. He also wears glasses.

Two of the three people seen with the car by Stahoviak are described as:

A woman with a slim build, about 5-foot-11-inches with blonde hair and a pink beanie.

And a man of average height with dark curly hair. He was described as being either light-skinned Latino or white.

Phoenix police said it has an open investigation on Anderson's disappearance.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151.

