Phoenix FD: Toddler in 'extremely critical condition' after being pulled from swimming pool

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the area of 64th Street and Thunderbird Road just after 5:30 p.m.
Credit: 12 News

PHOENIX — A 2-year-old boy has been rushed to the hospital in "extremely critical condition" after he fell in a family pool in north Phoenix, according to authorities.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the area of 64th Street and Thunderbird Road just after 5:30 p.m. after family members found the child in the pool, not breathing. 

Family members performed CPR on the boy while waiting for first responders to arrive.

It's unclear how long the boy was underwater.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

