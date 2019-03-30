PHOENIX — Tolleson Police have come up empty for a full year in the case of Gustavo "Tato" Jimenez.

According to his family, Jimenez, 20, was getting a ride home from a movie theater on March 27th, 2018 when the driver of the vehicle made a U-turn, cutting off a biker. The biker chased the car down, and the rider fired multiple shots at the vehicle, striking and killing Jimenez.

The incident happened near McDowell Road and 99th Avenue. Tolleson Police Detective Edward Ochoa told the family that no cameras picked up the incident, and the driver of the vehicle could not identify the biker.

Aracely Ochoa

The family has turned to the public, asking for the shooter to step forward or for anyone who knows something about the case to help the investigation.

Jorge Garcia is Jimenez's stepfather. He's worried that a man capable of firing into an occupied vehicle because of road rage is the type of man that could be out there doing harm to others.

"We don’t want no mom or no family to go through this. It’s really painful. It’s indescribable the pain that you go through as a family," Garcia said. "This time it’s us going through it and suffering, but it could happen to anybody."

If you have information contact detective Ochoa at 480-341-0007 or Silent Witness 480-948-6377.