Phoenix crash leaves 3 in critical condition, car on fire

One of the drivers may have been impaired, Phoenix PD said.

PHOENIX — Four people were transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Phoenix on Wednesday, according to Phoenix Fire Department.

Around 5:15 p.m. Phoenix fire arrived at 19th and Michigan avenues where two people had to be extricated from their vehicle, according to the Phoenix Police Department. One vehicle involved in the crash was on fire.

An adult female driving an SUV was transported in critical condition. Three adult males in a silver sedan were all transported in critical condition. A grey pickup truck was occupied by one adult male, who initially refused transport but may have sustained minor injuries, Phoenix PD said.

The driver of the silver sedan may have been impaired, Phoenix PD said.

The scene was turned over to Phoenix PD for an investigation.

12 News is following this developing story. Please check back soon for updates.