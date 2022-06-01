1 person dead after crash in Peoria

PEORIA, Ariz. — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Peoria on Wednesday afternoon.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is investigating a crash that occurred at 1:48 p.m. on the SR-74 westbound near mile marker 16, DPS said.
The incident is still under investigation.
Police haven't shared the identity of the victim. The circumstances leading up to the crash are still unknown.
