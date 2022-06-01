1 person dead after crash in Peoria

DPS are investigating a two vehicle collision that left one person dead on SR-74 on Wednesday afternoon.

PEORIA, Ariz. — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Peoria on Wednesday afternoon.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is investigating a crash that occurred at 1:48 p.m. on the SR-74 westbound near mile marker 16, DPS said.

The incident is still under investigation.

Police haven't shared the identity of the victim. The circumstances leading up to the crash are still unknown.

Up to Speed

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous