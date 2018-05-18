PEORIA, Ariz. - The Peoria Unified School District ill provide breakfast, lunch and dinner for free to children ages 18 and under, according to a release.

Lunch and breakfast will be served at 19 schools.

Dinner will be served from 4:30 p.m. until 5:15 p.m., Monday through Friday beginning May 29 until July 27, at the Peoria Community Center.

The release says no identification is required to to get a free meal and students don't need to attend a Peoria Unified school.

For those who are 19-years-old or older, it will cost $1.75 for breakfast and lunch, $3.00 for dinner.

To get the full menu or search the school sites in Peoria serving meals, go to www.peoriaunified.org.

© 2018 KPNX