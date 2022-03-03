Peoria police officer joins high school musical

“She’s helped us get butts in seats,” said Jacob Nelson, Senior at Sunrise Mountain High School.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Peoria Police Officer B. Griffin fulfills many roles at Sunrise Mountain High School. She is a security officer, mentor, and teacher. Lately however, she has also played the role of a cast member in the school’s musical production of Newsies.

“It’s been really fun to take something I’m passionate about which is dance and be able to share it with the kids,” Griffin said.

Griffin has been with Peoria Police Department for fifteen years. She’s in her fourth year as the school resource officer. She danced in musicals when she was a high school student and was a dance teacher before joining the police force.

“This is a great form of therapy. This is my happy place,” Griffin said. “I feel calm on the stage. It’s just something I’ve always loved.”

Griffin followed the footsteps of a Sunrise Mountain teacher who participated in last year’s theatre production.

Cast members say Griffin’s presence is valuable for many reasons. She helped with choreography, and she’s drawn audience members to the shows who otherwise would not have attended.

“She’s helped us get butts in seats,” said Jacob Nelson, Senior at Sunrise Mountain High School. “It was awesome to have her in the production with everybody. It was like she was just another cast member.”

Griffin said being in the musical has also allowed her to build a better rapport with students.

“To be part of this positive part of their life and just to show them that police officers are human, that we have emotions, we have talents, we give back to the community has been an awesome opportunity,” Griffin said.

