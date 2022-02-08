Ohio woman missing in Arizona, Peoria police searching for answers

Authorities said the missing Ohio woman could possibly be in danger.

PEORIA, Ariz. — A woman from Ohio is missing and possibly in danger and the Peoria Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding her.

Peoria police are looking for Jennifer Barnett, a 31-year-old white woman who's 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Barnett's last known location was in the area of Old Carefree Highway and Lake Pleasant Parkway on Feb. 2. She was last known to be traveling in a Silver 2008 Dodge Durango with an Ohio license plate of JLV9603.

The last messages Barnett's family received from her indicated that she may be in danger.

Police said Barnett's phone is also no longer active.

Anyone with any information regarding Barnett's whereabouts is asked to call the Peoria police at (623) 773-8311.

