Ohio woman missing in Arizona, Peoria police searching for answers

PEORIA, Ariz. — A woman from Ohio is missing and possibly in danger and the Peoria Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding her.
Peoria police are looking for Jennifer Barnett, a 31-year-old white woman who's 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.
Barnett's last known location was in the area of Old Carefree Highway and Lake Pleasant Parkway on Feb. 2. She was last known to be traveling in a Silver 2008 Dodge Durango with an Ohio license plate of JLV9603.
The last messages Barnett's family received from her indicated that she may be in danger.
Police said Barnett's phone is also no longer active.
Anyone with any information regarding Barnett's whereabouts is asked to call the Peoria police at (623) 773-8311.
Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.
The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.
Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.
Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.
Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.