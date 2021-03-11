Pedestrian killed after hit by car in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Scottsdale Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the scene near 68th Street and McDowell Road just before 2 p.m.
According to police, the 37-year-old woman was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. She is not being identified at this time.
Police say the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.
This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.
Deaths on Arizona roadways:
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
2011: 825 deaths
2012: 821 deaths
2013: 844 deaths
2014: 774 deaths
2015: 895 deaths
2016: 952 deaths
2017: 1,000 deaths
2018: 1,010 deaths
2019: 982 deaths
2020: 1,057 deaths
