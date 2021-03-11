x
Pedestrian killed after hit by car in Scottsdale

A car hit a pedestrian near 68th Street and McDowell Road on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Scottsdale Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near 68th Street and McDowell Road just before 2 p.m.

According to police, the 37-year-old woman was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. She is not being identified at this time.

Police say the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided. 

Deaths on Arizona roadways: 

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade: 

  • 2011: 825 deaths  

  • 2012: 821 deaths 

  • 2013: 844 deaths 

  • 2014: 774 deaths 

  • 2015: 895 deaths 

  • 2016: 952 deaths 

  • 2017: 1,000 deaths 

  • 2018: 1,010 deaths 

  • 2019: 982 deaths 

  • 2020: 1,057 deaths

