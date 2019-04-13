A pedestrian died from injuries suffered after being struck by a car near 7th Street and Hatcher Road Friday night.

Phoenix police said shortly before 11 p.m., Lynn Wygant, 33, was crossing the road at midblock when a car driving northbound struck him.

The driver of the car, a 2005 Jeep Wrangler was a 23-year-old man, according to police.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.

The driver of the Jeep remained on the scene.

Police said neither speed nor impairment seem to be a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.