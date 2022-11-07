VIDEO: Parent pulls out gun at Phoenix elementary school following custody dispute, police say

The incident happened at Mountain View School on September 22. Desira Featchurs was arrested but has not been formally charged.

PHOENIX — A child custody dispute ended with a parent pulling out a handgun from her purse at a Phoenix elementary school two months ago, authorities said.

Phoenix police released the body camera video from the September 22 incident at Mountain View School in a tweet Monday.

It was during school dismissal when the school resource officer was called to the front office of the school to help during a domestic dispute between two parents, the Washington Elementary School District law enforcement said.

The fight carried out to the parking lot, and that’s when authorities said Desira Marce Eliza Featchurs, 29, brandished the weapon.

In the body camera video, a child is seen getting into a car as they are next to a man, and Featchurs approaches them, yelling.

The officer is heard saying, “He wanted to get in. He’s getting in.” As Featchurs continued to walk, she yelled, “you think I’m [expletive] playing?” as she pulled out the handgun from her purse.

The school resource officer quickly grabbed Featchurs and disarmed her.

When it comes to protecting your children, there is no time to waste when we see a threat.



Thanks to the heroic actions of this #PHXPD officer, a possible shooting at a school was prevented. #ThisIsWhoWeAre pic.twitter.com/1jThwNGymi — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) November 7, 2022

The 29-year-old was arrested and booked on charges of endangerment and possession of a gun on school grounds, court records said.

But Featchurs has not been formally charged at this time.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s office told 12News they received the case against Featchurs but have furthered it back to law enforcement for additional information.

12News asked Phoenix police if they will resubmit the case for a charging decision, but have not heard back.

In a letter to parents, Washington Elementary School District reminded parents and visitors that it is against the law to possess a weapon on school grounds.

Up to Speed