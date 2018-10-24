When 10-year-old Yahya does something, he is all in.

During a recent visit to Elevate Trampoline Park in Goodyear, the energetic Yahya seems to spend more time in the air than on the ground.

Once he starts an activity, he stays focused.

“He can spend hours working on puzzle or building a Lego structure,” says Jen, a child specific adoption recruiter.

Yahya is a big fan of "Toothless," a Cartoon Network series based on the 2010 film "How to Train Your Dragon."

“I like to watch "Toothless" every single day,” Yahya says.

But Yahya isn’t any sort of coach potato. He loves to ride his bike for hours and would spend all day in the swimming pool, if you let him. He takes pride in how long he can hold his breath underwater.

“I can swim underwater from one end of the pool all the way to the other end,” Yahya says.

When done biking or swimming, Yahya likes to refuel with a long list of spicy foods.

“My favorite food is hot wings,” Yahya says.

Yahya would do best as an only child in a forever family with two parents, says Jen.

“Yahya needs a family that has experience with children who have had trauma in their lives,” Jen adds. “Yahya loves having one-on-one adult attention, so a family with a stay-at-home parent would be a great match.”

Watch the stories of children in foster care waiting on forever families each week on the Wednesday’s Child segment each week between 5-6 a.m. on Today in AZ. You can also view previously aired stories at www.aask-az.org.

For more information on children eligible for adoption, call Aid to Adoption of Special Kids (AASK) at 602-930-4900, or visit www.aask-az.org.

