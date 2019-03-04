Trampolines seem to amplify energy. You jump higher, run faster than on stable ground.

Set Tony and Jessica loose in Flip Dunk Sports and the brother and sister duo can generate enough energy to power Phoenix in August.

Each is the other’s biggest cheerleader, even when competing against each other in basketball.

Tony, 14, and Jessica, 12, are devoted to one another, says group home manager Mario Denogean. Tony is a watchful big brother, Denogean adds.

"He’s very protective of her,” Denogean says. “He loves his sister.”

Tony also loves basketball, playing video games and tacos. School, on the other hand, is just okay. But, Tony, who is in eighth grade, says he is enjoying learning about personal finance in math class.

Jessica loves hiking, dancing and watching The Food Network. Her favorite food is tacos – just like her big brother.

The siblings need a forever family with two parents who can keep pace with the energetic duo and provide structure.

Watch the stories of children in foster care waiting on forever families each week on the Wednesday’s Child segment between 5-6 a.m. on Today in AZ. You can also view previously aired stories at www.aask-az.org.

For more information on children eligible for adoption, call Aid to Adoption of Special Kids (AASK) at 602-930-4900, or visit www.aask-az.org.