Christopher loves to explore.

“Christopher is a little bit of a daredevil,” says foster dad Eric. “He is actually very adventurous, despite lacking the ability to see.”

Although blind since birth, Christopher, 8, still loves to climb furniture, zip down a slide or soar in a playground swing. His favorite activity, however, is a little more mellow.

“Christopher is just a very sweet, loving boy,” says foster mom Sarah. “His favorite thing to do it cuddle.

“He is a cuddle bug.”

Christopher is non-verbal, but has a growing awareness of the world around him.

“I think he understands more than anyone understands,” says Sarah. “If you say something funny, he will laugh. I feel that Christopher has a very good sense of humor. He is laughing and happy a lot of the time.”

And he is on the go a lot of the time to a variety of therapy sessions related to development and medical issues.

“Christopher does have a lot of medical needs, but he does have a really great support system in place,” says Sarah, adding that the support system includes in-home visits from a nurse. All the services will follow Christopher to his forever family.

Christopher would do best in a two-parent family without young children.

Adding Christopher to the family will add laughter to the home, Eric says.

“He has a very infectious laugh.”

Watch the stories of children in foster care waiting on forever families each week on the Wednesday’s Child segment each week between 5-6 a.m. on Today in AZ. You can also view previously aired stories at www.aask-az.org.

For more information on children eligible for adoption, call Aid to Adoption of Special Kids (AASK) at 602-930-4900, or visit www.aask-az.org.