Lynn has a big heart.

Michelle Willey nominated her for Miracle Makers because she was inspired by Lynn's character.

"She really deserves this miracle," Michelle said. "And if I'd ever known anyone in my life that deserves this miracle, it's Lynn."

When Lynn's three great-nephews were put in foster care, she felt the need to adopt them. After nearly two years of trying, she finally did. Now the boys call Lynn "mom."

At 59 years old, it has been a struggle financially, especially when she has an unreliable car and needs to take her kids places.

That's where we came in, along with Angie Nelson from Mountain America Credit Union.

Mountain America bought her a mini-van, something she desperately needed and was perfect for her family.

If you would like to nominate a deserving person who is going through a tough time, go to 12News.com/miraclemakers.

