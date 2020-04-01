Parker has had a rough first year of life. She survived a stroke before she was born, but she has endured nine surgeries and goes to lots of therapy appointments.

We set up a story with Casey and Brie and kids Parker and Oakley. We told them we were doing a story about Christmas in the Valley.

It was actually a setup for the Miracle Makers. We teamed up with Mountain America Credit Union and brought some Disney princesses to their house.

The Miracle Makers are sending the family to Disneyland. Watch the video for the special moment.

Nominate someone going through a hard time to have a visit from the Miracle Makers here.