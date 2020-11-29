Miracle Makers: Valley couple who lost their infant get a surprise to make things a little easier

Their daughter passed away in November 2019, a little over three months after she was born. Thanksgiving 2020 will mark the one year anniversary of her death.

ARIZONA, USA — One the happiest moments of Christopher and Monique Kauppi’s lives led almost immediately to the saddest.

Their daughter Aubrie was born in August of 2019, but the couple soon realized that Aubrie had a rare genetic disorder.

She passed away in November, a little over three months after she was born. Thanksgiving 2020 will mark the one year anniversary of Aubrie’s death.

The Kauppis are getting by. They deal with the sorrow each day, but friends, family, and grief counselors have helped them survive.

Christopher’s mother Karen, a former NICU nurse, misses her tiny granddaughter as well. She watched her son and daughter-in-law persevere throughout 2020.

This year has been difficult for everyone, and the Kauppis have just had that much more to deal with as they continue to grieve Aubrie’s death.

Karen contacted 12News to nominate Christopher and Monique for Miracle Makers, telling us that the couple, like many, lives on the margins. Karen was concerned that any of their appliances could break down at any minute. Some already have, like the air conditioning in Monique’s car.

She asked the Miracle Makers to step in, and we did. Watch the above video to see how 12News and Mountain America Credit Union tried to help make the Kauppis’ lives a little easier.

