Miracle Makers: Helping a woman who lost her apartment and her husband

Mountain America Credit Union heard about Maxine’s story from her daughter and decided to help.

PHOENIX — Everyone in the world has had a difficult 2020, but Maxine Hooker’s year has been one of the worst.

Before the pandemic, in January, a pipe burst and flooded the apartment she shared with her husband of 63 years, Mason.

Mason and Maxine had to move from their two bedroom apartment to a temporary one bedroom apartment.

Most of their furniture was soaked and ruined, so in their one bedroom they had two twin beds instead of their usual set up.

Then in May, Mason, who suffered from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease of unknown origin, passed away.

“We would’ve been married for 64 years in January, but that didn’t happen,” Maxine said. “I sure do miss him. I talk to him sometimes. I ask him, ‘Why’d you leave?’”

Two days after Mason’s death, hundreds of boxes showed up at the apartment the couple had moved to. The things from her flooded apartment had finally arrived.

Maxine’s daughter Sheryl Hanson said the work of sorting through the boxes didn’t allow Maxine to properly mourn Mason.

“We just didn’t really even have time to grieve my dad, but she was strong that entire time,” Hanson said. “And that’s why she’s my hero.”

Mountain America Credit Union heard about Maxine’s story from her daughter and decided to help.

Nothing will ever bring Mason back, but the goal was to put a smile back on Maxine’s face, if only for a day.

Watch the above video to see what the Miracle Makers did for Maxine.