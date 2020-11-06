Miracle Makers: Family of nine gets help after having trouble with their AC unit

Julie Baldizan wrote to 12News and Mountain America Credit Union, saying her husband deserved a miracle for all of the hard work he did for the family.

PHOENIX — The story of the Bad Luck Baldizans begins in their first house years ago.

Julie Baldizan and her husband Jeremiah had six children at the time, and Julie began to feel sick. She tried to shrug it off, but then her kids began to feel sick too. The couple discovered mold in the HVAC system. The mold spores were spreading all over, and they were making the family sick.

They did their best to fix the problem.

“We got a new air conditioner. We got new air ducts. We got new carpet,” Julie Baldizan said.

They got new furniture as well. Eventually, the family decided to move. They had a seventh child, and then another disaster happened.

Julie said she spilled coffee on a baby mattress, and she tried to wash it by putting it in the washing machine and dryer.

“It was fiberglass,” Julie Baldizan said. “It was just in shreds. It got sucked into the AC unit. It rained into our home; every square inch, our walls our beds our carpets, everything was pretty much destroyed.”

The family, again, had to get rid of everything and spend thousands to remediate the fiberglass. Julie said the whole family was breathing it in. She even started finding it in her infant’s diapers.

Jeremiah, who works as a lineman for an electrical utility, began working as much overtime as possible to help replace what was now covered in fiberglass.

“You just do what God expects of a man,” Jeremiah Baldizan said.

Julie Baldizan wrote to 12News and Mountain America Credit Union, saying her husband deserved a miracle for all of the hard work he did to keep the family clothed, fed, and sheltered after these accidents.