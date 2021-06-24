Miracle Makers: A surprise for a special Arizona mom

Ashley Peak took notice of this hard-working mother during her daughter's recent hospital stay and nominated her for the Miracle Makers program.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Any mother knows the role of “mom” goes far beyond being a child’s biological parent. You have to be everything to your children, and few moms embody that “everything” role better than Kendra Lopez of Flagstaff.

Kenda has three daughters, Monica, Sophia, and LeAnna. Monica plays travel softball, Sophia loves Fortnite, and LeAnna was born with acute medical issues. There is a lot going on at Kendra’s house, and her goal is to make sure her kids have everything they need all the time.

“If they’re good, I’m good,” Kendra likes to say.

When LeAnna was born, Kendra didn’t know where to turn for help or even commiseration. She wanted support, so she became the support she felt was missing. She started a Facebook group called Sunshines Support of Northern AZ.

“I decided that nobody else should have to go through that by themselves,” Kendra said.

She also joined the board of Go Baby Go, an NAU program that adapts kids’ toy electric vehicles for children with mobility issues. She makes and sells enchiladas to support Monica’s travel softball team, and she’s even trying to learn more about Fortnite and the gaming world that Sophia enjoys so much.

“She’s going to be a Fortnite superstar,” Kendra said as Sophia laughed.

Ashley Peak, a retired pediatric nurse who met Kendra during one of LeAnna’s prolonged stays in the hospital, took notice of this hard-working mother and nominated her for the Miracle Makers program.

“She just keeps going, every day, with everything that is handed to them,” Peak said. “She never stops.”

Mountain America Credit Union and 12News teamed up to help Kendra and her girls. Basha’s and The Mint Dispensary decided to help as well.

