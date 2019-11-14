They look like a normal, happy and healthy family, but the Van Nortwick family has survived many tough days and tearful nights.

One of their twin boys was born with a condition where his organs were outside of his body. He went through many surgeries, including open-heart surgery.

Then father Sean was diagnosed with colon cancer. He went through six months of chemo therapy.

Sean's mom, Beverly, nominated the family for a visit from the Miracle Makers. Mountain America Credit Union provided the family with a trip to San Diego, along with all the supplies for a perfect beach day.

Melanie and Sean were so surprised. The boys will make memories and have the time of their lives.

The gifts were provided by Mountain America Credit Union.