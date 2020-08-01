The Miracle Makers--12 News and Mountain America Credit Union--stepped up to help three brothers whose world was flipped upside down.

Diane Alexander has been gone since October. She lost her long-fought battle with cancer, and Chris, 17, Albert, 15, and Nick, 9, were left to pick up their lives.

"Just knowing that someone that’s so close to me is gone now has been really hurting," Chris told us.

With help from Mountain America Credit Union, the Miracle Makers surprised each boy with $1,000 to spend at Target.

The three brothers headed for the electronics first. They also picked up clothes and other needs.

