One of our missions at 12 News is a social responsibility to provide resources and find solutions for our viewers and our community.

One of the issues close to us is suicide. 12 News honors the memory of a member of Team 12 who died in 2017.

RELATED: List of resources for people struggling with depression, suicide, bullying and more

Fact is, in Arizona:

• One person dies by suicide every seven hours on average.

• Suicide is the eighth-leading cause of death

• Arizona ranks as 20th in the nation for suicide deaths

To boost suicide prevention efforts, 12 News' President and General Manager Dean Ditmer presented a $5,000 Tegna Foundation grant to our community partner, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

RELATED: New Arizona law requires teachers to get suicide prevention training

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention holds educational talks, clinician training, programs for schools and more. Businesses, organizations, teachers and parents can use these resources to help break the stigma around mental health and getting help in crisis.

If you or someone you know needs help call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.