Note: The video about is about an event supporting Arizona students' mental health.

An Arizona government organization was awarded a federal grant to improve mental health support in Arizona schools, the governor announced Thursday.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family will receive $1 million through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance.

GOYFF works with funded partners and the community in commissions to "create a safe, healthy and bright future for all Arizona as envisioned by Governor Doug Ducey," including wellbeing for children.

GOYFF will work with Crane Elementary School District in Yuma to train staff and educate students on violence, increase reporting and respond to mental health crises.

The group will also work with the Arizona Adverse Childhood Experiences Consortium to develop training modules. The modules will have trauma-informed material to reach the most vulnerable children.

“Ensuring Arizona’s youth have the mental health care they need is a top priority for Arizona,” said Ducey in a news release. “The funding awarded to our Office of Youth, Faith and Family will provide the tools necessary to respond to mental health crises, expand suicide prevention efforts and make our schools safer.”

