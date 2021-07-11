One person dead in head-on collision with trailer truck

The collision happened on southbound SR 95, Saturday night

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — One person is dead after a car and a trailer truck collided head-on while on SR 95 near Lake Havasu City, Saturday night.

Officials said the collision happened around 9:06 p.m. on southbound SR 95 at milepost 201.

The driver of the passenger car was reported dead, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Traffic on both the north and southbound lanes of SR 95 was redirected onto the shoulder last night.

