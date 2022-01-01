One motorcycle rider killed, another seriously injured in crash near Morristown

A group of motorcycle riders was traveling eastbound on State Route 74 when two collided, according to DPS.

ARIZONA, USA — One person was killed and another was seriously injured during a motorcycle crash near Morristown on Saturday night.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a group of motorcycle riders was going eastbound on State Route 74 when one attempted a pass and hit another.

Both of the riders were thrown from their bikes and neither were wearing a helmet, DPS said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Up to Speed

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous