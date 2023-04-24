Man killed, woman injured in head-on crash near Buckeye Monday morning

The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. and involved three vehicles, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A man died in a crash Monday morning near Baseline and Turner roads near Buckeye, according to authorities.

The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. and involved three vehicles, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said Alfonso Martinez Jr., 25, was driving on Baseline Road when he collided head-on with another vehicle just west of Turner Road. Martinez died in the crash.

The woman driving the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She is in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.

No one was injured in the third vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

The circumstance leading up to the crash remain under investigation. The sheriff's office said factors such as speed, impairment and distraction are being investigated.

