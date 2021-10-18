One dead after fiery multi-vehicle crash in Scottsdale

A wreck on the Loop 101 left one individual dead and two vehicles in flames, according to the Department of Public Safety.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A multi-vehicle collision on eastbound State Route 101 in Scottsdale killed a woman who stopped to help, according to the Department of Public Safety.

On Sunday at 6 p.m., a motorcyclist fell off his bike near milepost 35 came to rest in the HOV lane. Two vehicles stopped to help, blocking the lane, according to officials.

An SUV hit the back of one of the stopped vehicles, setting both the SUV and the stopped vehicle aflame. A woman was trapped in the vehicle that had stopped to render aid. She died in the accident, according to a DPS spokesman.

The identity of the deceased female has not been released.

